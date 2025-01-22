GAME OVER Announces New Lineup; Face The End Album Out In April

Game Over will release their new album Face The End on April 25 through Scarlet Records.

After more than ten years thrashing stages across Europe, USA, China, and Japan as a quartet, and releasing five acclaimed studio albums, it’s time for a new chapter for Game Over.

Turning into a five-piece act with the entrance of Danny on vocals and Leo on bass, the Italian band aims to take its sound to the next level both in studio and live. The infamous Game Over high-energy, adrenaline-fueled live shows will once again take no prisoners.

More details about the crushing new record and the forecoming Game Over live schedule will soon be revealed.

Game Over:

Danny Schiavina - vocals

Luca ʻZeeroʼ Zironi - guitar

Alessandro ʻSansoʼ Sansone - guitar

Leonardo ʻLeoʼ Molinari - bass

Anthony ʻVenderʼ Dantone - drums

(Photo – Simone Furia)