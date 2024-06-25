Gaming Influencers Talk Fortnite x METALLICA On Episode 47 Of The Metallica Report

Metallica takes over Fortnite, and Fortnite takes over The Metallica Report on Episode 47 of the podcast.

Steffan checks in from Copenhagen with gaming influencers JP, Alec, Jake, and Jason, aka 760, Acai, A Wise Moose, and Jason Paradise, who happen to be enthusiastic members of the Metallica Family themselves.

Metallica’s music was experienced like never before in Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury this past weekend. This journey through six of Metallica’s fan-favorite songs featured gameplay that matches the intensity.

The experience was in Fortnite’s Discover screen for thirty minutes each showtime, so even if you jump in later than the start, you can be part of the full show. Choose a time that works best with a party of up to four Just catch one of the shows so you can finally sleep with both eyes closed.

Additionally, Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Fandiem is helping us celebrate this epic collaboration with a sweepstakes! Donate for the chance to win this Metallica-autographed Custom Metallica X Fortnite Xbox Series X Console. One of only three in existence, this console is signed by all four members of the band and includes a custom console stand and custom controller stand. Both stands are powered, including the glowing LED eyes.

This prize also includes Fortnite X Metallica. This beautifully colored, double LP was created exclusively for promotional purposes and is not available for sale anywhere. It features all the songs that will be included throughout the Metallica takeover of Fortnite. And finally, we’ll help you look the part with the official Fortnite X Metallica T-Shirt Bundle.

All funds raised by this sweepstakes will benefit All Within My Hands' mission to create sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical services.

Must be at least 18 years old to win. Open to legal residents of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico only. Ends Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 11:59 PM PT."

Donate to enter here.