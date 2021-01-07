GARGOYL Shares Drum Playthrough Video For "Ambivalent I"; Twitch Event Scheduled For January 13
January 7, 2021, 4 minutes ago
Drummer James Knoerl of progressive grunge rock outfit Gargoyl has shared a new drum playthrough video for the song "Ambivalent I". The track is taken from the band's debut self-titled full-length, which was released by Season Of Mist in October of 2020!.You can watch the clip below:
In addition, Knoerl has also announced a full album play-through via Twitch on Wednesday, January 13 at 4 PM, EST. You can watch it here.
Gargoyl's self-titled album can be streamed, downloaded and purchased here.
Tracklisting:
"Truth Of A Tyrant"
"Plastic Nothing"
"Cursed Generation"
"Electrical Sickness"
"Wraith"
"Ophidian"
"Nightmare Conspiracy"
"Waltz Dystopia"
"Ambivalent I"
"Acid Crown"
"Asphyxia"
"Plastic Nothing" video:
"Wraith":
"Electrical Sickness" visualizer:
Lineup:
Luke Roberts - Guitar, Vocals
David Davidson - Guitar
Brett Leier - Bass
James Knoerl - Drums
(Photo - Samantha Carcasole)