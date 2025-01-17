GARY MOORE - Plans To Erect Statue To Celebrate Late Guitar Legend Given The Go-Ahead

The Irish News is reporting that plans to erect a statue to celebrate guitar legend, Gary Moore, have been given the go-ahead just weeks after a similar tribute to Rory Gallagher was unveiled.

A proposal by Belfast Green Party councillor Brian Smyth, on behalf of the Wild Frontier Memorial Project, was approved at a City Hall committee meeting.

Earlier this month, a statue to Donegal-born Rory Gallagher was unveiled beside the Ulster Hall on Bedford Street.

Gallagher grew up in Derry and Cork, but was closely associated with Belfast and regularly played gigs in the city in the 1970s and 1980s when other acts stayed clear of the city due to the Troubles.

Gary Moore befriended Gallagher in Belfast as a teenager in the late 1960s before both hit the big time, and the two would often play the same venues on the same dates.

Moore, who died in 2011, was an acclaimed Irish rock guitarist, singer songwriter, who was raised by his mother and music promoter father in the Ballymiscaw area beside the Stormont estate in east Belfast.

Moore was celebrated for his guitar skills, particularly in the field of rock blues and metal. He had a remarkable solo career, with collaborations such as BB King, Albert King, Phil Lynott and George Harrison, and was also an influential member of Thin Lizzy.

Read the full report at The Irish News.