GARY MOORE's Son JACK MOORE Releases Debut Solo Single "In My Shoes"; Audio

Jack Moore, the son of late rock and blues guitarist Gary Moore, has released his debut single, "In My Shoes". The track is available for streaming/download via major platforms here.

According to Louder Sound, the new single, a blues with a mournful Gaelic tinge, was written with singer Quentin Kovalsky, whose album Melancholand Drive was released earlier this year.

"In My Shoes was inspired by the relationships between parents and their sons, and how they guide you through life," says Moore. "It explores the themes of the values they imbue in us, and how we put them to practice in our own lives. We’re proud of how the song came out and we hope people enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Read more at Louder Sound, and listen to "In My Shoes" below: