GARY WRIGHT Felt There Was No Way In Hell His Song Should Have Been A Single... Then It Hit #1; Late Icon Featured In Video Interview With PROFESSOR OF ROCK

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"In this short interview, we pay tribute to the late great 70s icon, Gary Wright, who passed away on September 5th, 2023, six years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's. Today we celebrate his #1 multi-platinum 70s classic, 'Dream Weaver', in an exclusive interview. The songs 'Dream Weaver' and 'Love Is Alive' were multi-platinum hits. 'Dream Weaver' was released in 1975 but it peaked in 1976. 'Dream Weaver' has outlasted its chart position as a pop culture touchstone with uses in everything from Wayne’s World, Toy Story 3 and the Full Monty. It also inspired Wes Craven in creating Nightmare On Elm Street’s music. The story is next.

Wright would spend several weeks at #2 behind 'December 1963 (Oh What a Night)' by the Four Seasons and 'Disco Lady' by Johnnie Taylor, Gary would have to settle for the #2 spot on the billboard hot 100 but 'Dream Weaver' did hit #1 on the Cashbox charts. Gary’s very next single, 'Love Is Alive', would meet the same fate. It would spend several weeks at #2."