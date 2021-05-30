GASOLINE GUNS Release "Under Wicked Sky" Video

On May 30th, Ukranian metal band Gasoline Guns issued their second album, Motor Cult, on CD via Mythrone Promotion and Defense Records. A digital version of Motor Cult will be available on streaming services as of June 11th.

Motor Cult is nine tracks of driving high-octane heavy metal with harsh vocals. These are songs about a post-apocalypse explosive world, blazing whiskey, fate, dusty roads and infernal rock 'n roll, recommended for fans of Motörhead and Chrome Division.

Tracklisting:

"Bourbon Burns"

"Under Wicked Sky"

"Hell Thunder"

"Gasoline And Guns"

"El Pistolero"

"This Road Is A Snake"

"Nothing To Prove"

"Wheels Of Rust"

"And That's Why We Drink"

"Under Wicked Sky" video:

For further details, visit Gasoline Guns on Facebook.