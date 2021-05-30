GASOLINE GUNS Release "Under Wicked Sky" Video

May 30, 2021, 45 minutes ago

On May 30th, Ukranian metal band Gasoline Guns issued their second album, Motor Cult, on CD via Mythrone Promotion and Defense Records. A digital version of Motor Cult will be available on streaming services as of June 11th.

Motor Cult is nine tracks of driving high-octane heavy metal with harsh vocals. These are songs about a post-apocalypse explosive world, blazing whiskey, fate, dusty roads and infernal rock 'n roll, recommended for fans of Motörhead and Chrome Division.

Tracklisting:

"Bourbon Burns"
"Under Wicked Sky" 
"Hell Thunder" 
"Gasoline And Guns" 
"El Pistolero" 
"This Road Is A Snake" 
"Nothing To Prove" 
"Wheels Of Rust" 
"And That's Why We Drink" 

"Under Wicked Sky" video:

For further details, visit Gasoline Guns on Facebook.

 



