GATECREEPER Announce Fall North American Tour With FROZEN SOUL, WORM
July 23, 2024, an hour ago
Arizona death metal specialists Gatecreeper have announced they will be hitting the road this fall. The 26-date trek across North America will kick off on September 17 in Tampa and will make stops in Baltimore, Toronto, and Minneapolis before concluding in Albuquerque on October 15. Joining the band each night are cold school death metallers Frozen Soul and necromantic black doom band Worm.
Gatecreeper will be touring in support of their sprawling third full-length album and label debut for Nuclear Blast, Dark Superstition. The album moves swiftly from one brutal soundscape to the next, each sonic structure evoking its own emotion and landscape. To help perfect their game this round, Gatecreeper joined forces with drummer/songwriter Fred Estby, of Swedish death metal titans Dismember, whose influences can be heard throughout the album. Dark Superstition sees the band carving out their own path.
Chase H. Mason states, "When planning our tours for this year, we tried to put together the strongest line-ups possible to showcase some of the best new bands in modern metal."
Pre-sale tickets will be available on Seated on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 AM local time. General admission tickets will be available on Friday, July 26 at 10 AM local time at gatecreeper.com.
Dates:
September
17 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum
18 – Miami, FL – Gramps
19 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
20 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)
21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
22 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
25 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
26 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch
27 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
28 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs
30 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club
October
1 – Detroit, MI – El Club
2 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
3 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
4 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
5 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar
7 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
8 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
9 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
10 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
11 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Café
12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
13 – Houston, TX – White Oak Hall
14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
15 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister
Gatecreeper is:
Chase H. Mason - Vocals
Eric Wagner - Guitar
Matt Arrebollo - Drums
Israel Garza - Guitar
Alex Brown - Bass
(Photo - Joey Maddon)