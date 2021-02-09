GATECREEPER Announce First Livestream Concert On February 19; Tickets On Sale Now

Nuclear Blast's newly signed masters of death metal, Gatecreeper, will make their long awaited return to the stage for their very first livestream concert, taking place live from the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ on February 19 at 6 PM, PT / 9 PM, ET. Tickets are on sale now at Gatecreeper.com.

Commenting on their upcoming performance vocalist Chase Mason states: "It's been over a year since our last show and we have been dying to play together again. Unfortunately, we aren't able to play in a sweaty packed club, but we are working hard to make this livestream as close as possible to the real thing. We hope everybody will be circle pitting in their living room or headbanging on their couch along with us."

Gatecreeper's upcoming livestream performance supports their recent, critically acclaimed EP, An Unexpected Reality, which is available now from Closed Casket Activities here.

Watch a teaser for the livestream below:

Lineup:

Chase “Hellahammer” Mason - Vocals

Eric “The Dark Cowboy” Wagner - Guitar

Israel Garza - Guitar

Sean Mears - Bass

Matt Arrebollo - Drums