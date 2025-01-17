GATES TO HELL To Release Death Comes To All Album In March; "Next To Bleed" Single And Video Out Now

The ground quakes, the surface fractures, and a colossal force rises from the abyss: Gates To Hell have returned to deliver their undeniable truth - Death Comes To All. The Louisville natives charge onto the heavy music scene with their second full-length which will be released March 21 via Nuclear Blast Records. Blurring the lines between death metal, hardcore, and every brutal sound in between, Gates To Hell bring a monstrous energy to the studio and an unmatched ferocity to their live performances.

Today, the band unveil the brutal first track, "Next To Bleed". The song showcases the band’s growth as songwriters, demonstrating a refined maturity while retaining their signature aggression. The accompanying music video directed by Errick Easterday features a striking visual concept: the band encircling a tilting table, where a tortured figure lies bleeding out—a dark, visceral representation of the track’s themes. "Next To Bleed" is now available to order as a limited edition 7" red vinyl.

Gates To Hell comments, "We’ve been working real hard and we’re excited to share with you all the next chapter for Gates To Hell starting with our first single 'Next To Bleed'. This is our most diverse and well-rounded collection of songs we’ve made and we’re stoked to finally be able to release this record to the world soon.”

Nuclear Blast America's Label Manager & Head of A&R Tommy Jones comments, “The time has finally come and the Gates To Hell are opening wide. Line up and step through, for you are the ‘Next To Bleed’! I'm proud to be the gatekeeper to usher in the next era of brutality for the Louisville natives via the largest metal record label in the world, Nuclear Blast Records. Death Comes To All on March 21, 2025. You have been warned."

Stream "Next To Bleed" and purchase the limited edition 7" vinyl here. Check out the music video below.

Fueled by youthful ambition and a sharp creative focus, the band enlisted Randy LeBoeuf of Graphic Nature Audio. The partnership resulted in raw intensity with a sharpened sense of precision, elevating their sound to new heights. Their album artwork - crafted by WYRMWALK - offers a fitting representation of the blood-soaked dread and suffocating darkness that Death Comes To All unleashes.

Death Comes To All is available now for pre-order in a variety of formats including CD Jewel, LP Vinyl in purple swirl, light blue splatter (band exclusive), and purple and white swirl with black splatter (Life and Death Brigade Festival | New England Metal & Hardcore Festival exclusive) as well as a t-shirt. Head here.

Death Comes To All tracklisting:

"Rise Again"

"A Summoning"

"Weeping In Pain"

"Next To Bleed"

"21 Sacraments"

"Sacrificial Deed"

"Death Comes To All"

"Crazed Killer"

"Locked Out"

"Fused With The Soil"

"Next To Bleed" video:

Today, Gates To Hell kicks off their European & UK Tour with headliners Kublai Khan. The 17-date trek will begin in Tillburg and will conclude in Southampton on February 3. Joining the package is Gideon and Terminal Sleep. For more information on the tour, head here.

Looking ahead to 2025, Gates To Hell are preparing to storm the road and spread their ferocious energy to as many new audiences as possible. With Nuclear Blast Records fuelling their fire, they’re ready to leave concertgoers in the wake of their annihilation. Death Comes To All, but Gates To Hell will make sure you feel it first.

Gates To Hell is:

Ryan Storey - Vocals

Eli Hanson - Guitar

Seth Lewis - Guitar

Dustin Cantrell - Bass

Trey Garris - Drums

(Photo - Ian Enger)