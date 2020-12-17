GATHERING OF KINGS Share Lyric Video For "December (Christmas)"

Swedish melodic hard rockers, Gathering Of Kings, have released the official lyric video for the Christmas song, "December (Christmas)". A lyric video for the song can be found below.

"December (Christmas)" is a new version of "December", which was included on their album Discovery, released in May via RN Records. "December (Christmas)" is also available as a 7" white vinyl and as a CD single, both limited to just 500 copies.

The song is written by Victor Olsson and the new lyrics are written by Victor and Alexander Frisborg.

Musicians:

Jonny Lindkvist (Lead Vocals)

Victor Olsson (Guitar, Bass, Keyboards and Backing Vocals)

Efraim Larsson (Drums)

Guest appearance:

Theresia Svensson (Backing Vocals)