GATHERING OF KINGS Share Lyric Video For "December (Christmas)"
December 17, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Swedish melodic hard rockers, Gathering Of Kings, have released the official lyric video for the Christmas song, "December (Christmas)". A lyric video for the song can be found below.
"December (Christmas)" is a new version of "December", which was included on their album Discovery, released in May via RN Records. "December (Christmas)" is also available as a 7" white vinyl and as a CD single, both limited to just 500 copies.
The song is written by Victor Olsson and the new lyrics are written by Victor and Alexander Frisborg.
Musicians:
Jonny Lindkvist (Lead Vocals)
Victor Olsson (Guitar, Bass, Keyboards and Backing Vocals)
Efraim Larsson (Drums)
Guest appearance:
Theresia Svensson (Backing Vocals)