GEDDY LEE And ALEX LIFESON On The Possibility Of Touring Again - "It's Just Not In Our DNA To Stop" (Video)

Rush, formed decades ago in the Toronto suburbs by bassist / vocalist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson, and drummer Neil Peart, became Canada's most legendary rock band ever, with more than 40 million albums sold. Lifeson and Lee - author of a new memoir, My Effin' Life - spoke with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Jim Axelrod about their particular blend of musicianship, stagecraft and goofiness, how tragedy upended the band with the death of Peart, and what might constitute Rush's next chapter.

Lifeson admitted that "it's difficult to figure out what that chapter is" without Peart. Lee reveals that he and Lifeson have discussed the possibility of performing with another drummer, saying "it's not impossible, but at this point, I can't guarantee it."

Lifeson: "It's just not in our DNA to stop."

My Effin' Life description: The long-awaited memoir, generously illustrated with never-before-seen photos, from the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Rush bassist, and bestselling author of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass.

Geddy Lee is one of rock and roll's most respected bassists. For nearly five decades, his playing and work as co-writer, vocalist and keyboardist has been an essential part of the success story of Canadian progressive rock trio Rush. Here for the first time is his account of life inside and outside the band.

Long before Rush accumulated more consecutive gold and platinum records than any rock band after the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, before the seven Grammy nominations or the countless electrifying live performances across the globe, Geddy Lee was Gershon Eliezer Weinrib, after his grandfather murdered in the Holocaust.

As he recounts the transformation, Lee looks back on his family, in particular his loving parents and their horrific experiences as teenagers during World War II.

He talks candidly about his childhood and the pursuit of music that led him to drop out of high school.

He tracks the history of Rush which, after early struggles, exploded into one of the most beloved bands of all time.

He shares intimate stories of his lifelong friendships with bandmates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart—deeply mourning Peart’s recent passing—and reveals his obsessions in music and beyond.

This rich brew of honesty, humor, and loss makes for a uniquely poignant memoir.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of Lee's My Effin’ Life In Conversation tour will wrap up up in Toronto at Massey Hall on December 7.

The evening promises to be a once-in-a-life-time event. After the curtain rises, Geddy Lee will give his fans a peek into the very fabric of his life: from a deep reflection of his family and childhood, to a dive into the history of Rush; from the determined pursuit of music, to the personal memories with his life-long friends and band-mates, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart. Joined on stage by a special guest interviewer, Geddy Lee will be reading key passages from his forthcoming book My Effin’ Life; he will then share thoughts and stories taken from his experience. Furthermore, fans will then have the chance to participate in a special Q&A, with Geddy Lee answering their questions directly.

“Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past”. Lee continues: “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best”.

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com. Every ticket purchased includes a copy of Geddy Lee My Effin’ Life which will be provided to ticket holder upon entry into the venue. There is a 4 ticket limit per person.

$1 per ticket is going to the Neil Peart Memorial At Lakeside Park fund. The project and its timelines are contingent on the task force raising the $1 million fundraising goal established for the project. Donations of any size can be made towards the memorial project online at www.stcatharines.ca/neilpeart. The sooner the task force can achieve its fundraising objectives through the generosity of Peart’s fans, the sooner the community and his fans will be able to see the results.

Remaining North American dates:

December

4 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

7 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Following the Massey Hall date, Lee takes the tour to the UK. Dates are below and tickets are available here.

Dates:

December

10 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

13 - Sheffield, UK - City Hall

14 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

17 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

18 - London, UK - Barbican