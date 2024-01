GEDDY LEE - "I Think Every Band Thinks They're Special, Rightfully Or Wrongfully"

"Resentment, grudges and trying to find your way through it. Oh how much I value honesty and the commitment to personal growth. It’s one of the things that really drives us to connect with these amazing authors on Strombo’s Lit, the book club that I collaborate with Apple Books on — we’ve even amped up to an audiobook," begins Canadian media personality George Stroumboulopoulos.

"So to start this year with a bang — our first read for 2024 is Geddy Lee's latest, My Effin Life, a no-holds-barred journey as gritty and real as the essence of rock n' roll itself, filled with tales of love, loss, and the hard-hitting truths of life."

"I'm thrilled to bring to you an exclusive chat I had with Geddy right from my home. Geddy's going to peel back the layers on some deeply personal stuff – like his parents' immigrant journey after the horrors of the Holocaust, the meteoric rise of Rush (yeah, the legendary Canadian band that has sold over 40 million records!), and some heartfelt stories about the people he holds dear."

My Effin' Life description: The long-awaited memoir, generously illustrated with never-before-seen photos, from the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Rush bassist, and bestselling author of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass.

Geddy Lee is one of rock and roll's most respected bassists. For nearly five decades, his playing and work as co-writer, vocalist and keyboardist has been an essential part of the success story of Canadian progressive rock trio Rush. Here for the first time is his account of life inside and outside the band.

Long before Rush accumulated more consecutive gold and platinum records than any rock band after the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, before the seven Grammy nominations or the countless electrifying live performances across the globe, Geddy Lee was Gershon Eliezer Weinrib, after his grandfather murdered in the Holocaust.

As he recounts the transformation, Lee looks back on his family, in particular his loving parents and their horrific experiences as teenagers during World War II.

He talks candidly about his childhood and the pursuit of music that led him to drop out of high school.

He tracks the history of Rush which, after early struggles, exploded into one of the most beloved bands of all time.

He shares intimate stories of his lifelong friendships with bandmates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart—deeply mourning Peart’s recent passing—and reveals his obsessions in music and beyond.

This rich brew of honesty, humor, and loss makes for a uniquely poignant memoir.