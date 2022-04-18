GEDDY LEE On Protecting RUSH Bandmate NEIL PEART's Privacy As He Battled Brain Cancer - "We Were In This Bubble Of Grief, Walking Towards An Inevitable And Terrible Conclusion"; Video

In the new video below, The Strombo Show presents Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush in a sit down interview in Toronto for House Of Strombo.

In this exclusive conversation, Geddy and Alex talk about their eighth studio album, Moving Pictures, the loss of Neil Peart, grieving in public, their new perspective on time, the music industry today, being booed off stage, getting high before rehearsals, Taylor Hawkins and more.

On April 15, UMe/Mercury and Anthem Records label groups continued the extensive Rush 40th anniversary album series with new, expanded editions of the band’s groundbreaking 1981 release, Moving Pictures, embodying its well-deserved classic album status.

Moving Pictures - 40th Anniversary is available to fans in six distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) three-CD Deluxe Edition, (3) five-LP Deluxe Edition, (4) one-LP Edition, (5), Digital Deluxe Edition, and (6) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition and can be ordered and saved, here.