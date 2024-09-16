GEDDY LEE Pays Tribute To Late Bass Legend HERBIE FLOWERS - "To His Peers And Fellow Bass Folk He Was A Bright And Shining Star"

Rush singer/bassist, Geddy Lee, has paid tribute to Herbie Flowers, the acclaimed British bassist who passed away on September 5 at 86 years of age.

Flowers is estimated to have played on 500 hit songs, perhaps the most recognizable being the Lou Reed classic, "Walk On The Wild Side". He performed with David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Marc Bolan, Elton John, Bryan Ferry, and many more. He was also a member of the pop group Blue Mink, as well as legendary rock band T. Rex.

Geddy Lee shared the following via Instagram:

"Recently, we lost one of rock and roll’s truly great bass players. Herbie Flowers recorded and performed with the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Marc Bolan, Paul McCartney, Bryan Ferry and Elton John. Even though his name may not have been known to every rock fan, to his peers and fellow bass folk he was a bright and shining star. RIP Herbie Flowers."



