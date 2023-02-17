GEDDY LEE - "This Fits Great In My Enormously Small Hand"; RUSH Golden Ale Now Available In America (Video)

Announcing that their Rush Golden Ale is now available in the United States, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have released the new video below. To order Rush Golden Ale in the US, head here.

Rush and Henderson Brewing Co recently introduced two new beer-related products. Details below.

Kozlik's Canadian Golden Ale Mustard ($9.95): "Introducing Kozlik's whole grain beer mustard - made with our Rush x Henderson Canadian Golden Ale. The magical pairing of honey-infused mustard with the dry spicy bitter finish of Rush Canadian Golden Ale makes this the perfect addition to your condiment lineup."

* Please note this mustard is only available to ship within Canada and the UK. Customers based in the US can purchase online at Rush Backstage.

Check out Alex Lifeson's tasting notes, and order your mustard, here.

Rush Golden Ale Keg ($199.00): "Love Rush Canadian Golden Ale? Spruce up your home or office with this limited edition Rush Canadian Golden Ale Keg. This is a purely decorative 30L Keg that contains no beer."

Order your keg here.