GEEZER BUTLER Joins FOO FIGHTERS In Birmingham For Performance Of BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid"; Video

June 28, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal geezer butler black sabbath foo fighters

Last night (June 27), Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler joined Foo Fighters on stage during their concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England for a performance of his band's classic, "Paranoid". Fan-filmed footage of the performance can be viewed below:

 

 

 

 

 



