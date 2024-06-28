GEEZER BUTLER Joins FOO FIGHTERS In Birmingham For Performance Of BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid"; Video
June 28, 2024, an hour ago
Last night (June 27), Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler joined Foo Fighters on stage during their concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England for a performance of his band's classic, "Paranoid". Fan-filmed footage of the performance can be viewed below:
Geezer Butler joins Foo Fighters at Villa Park for Black Sabbath's Paranoid #foofighters pic.twitter.com/ffAgeQnsak— zenXV (@zenxv) June 28, 2024
imagine going to see foo fighters and geezer fucking butler shows up and they start performing paranoid i would go absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/UW3AJKUMos— lisa (@smwhrintime) June 27, 2024