GEEZER BUTLER Joins FOO FIGHTERS In Birmingham For Performance Of BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid"; Video

Last night (June 27), Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler joined Foo Fighters on stage during their concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England for a performance of his band's classic, "Paranoid". Fan-filmed footage of the performance can be viewed below:

Geezer Butler joins Foo Fighters at Villa Park for Black Sabbath's Paranoid #foofighters pic.twitter.com/ffAgeQnsak — zenXV (@zenxv) June 28, 2024