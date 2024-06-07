GEEZER BUTLER On One Final BLACK SABBATH Show - "If Bill Ward Can Do It, Yes, But It's All Down To Him"

Black Sabbath bassist, Geezer Butler, spoke to Songfacts shortly before the release of the paperback edition of Into The Void: From Birth To Black Sabbath And Beyond, to speak about the book, the lyrical inspiration behind several Sabbath classics, and how drug use affected the band.

Geezer also spoke about the possibility of one final Black Sabbath show.

Songfacts: There has been talk in the press recently about Black Sabbath possibly playing one more show with Bill Ward on drums. Would you like to see this happen, and do you regret Bill not participating on The End tour?

Geezer Butler: "We all regret it. It's health-wise, really. It's up to Bill. If he feels like he can do it, then we'll do it."

Songfacts: So if Bill said he'd be up for it, all the other members would be on board?

Butler: "If he can do it, yes. But it's all down to him."

Elsewhere in the interview, Butler is asked to name the best metal bass players out there, to which he responds, "Robert Trujillo from Metallica is a fantastic bass player. I'm not really sure about anybody else."

(Photo - Ross Halfin)