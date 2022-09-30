GEHENNAH – 1994 Demo To Receive LP, CD Reissue Via Critical Mass Recordings

Critical Mass Recordings will present the first ever official release of Gehennah’s 1994 demo Brilliant Loud Overlords Of Destruction (B.L.O.O.D.). This ten-track recording is a true hidden gem in Swedish metal history, as it had a very limited circulation back in the tape trading days. We have put great effort in getting the best possible mastering and restoration of this nearly 30 year old recording, and the result will blow your mind.

The tracks were recorded about one year before the cult album debut Hardrocker, and shares several tracks, but is a completely different recording featuring the founding drummer Captain Cannibal. Three of the songs are not available on any previous Gehennah release.

The LP comes in two variations:

-Red transparent vinyl, 140 grams. 225 copies made.

-Standard black vinyl, 140 grams. Non-limited edition.

Both variations comes with black poly-lined inner bags and a double-sided insert with lots of previously unseen photos, plus the full tape demo cover art.

CD details:

Four-panel DigiPak CD with a 6-page booklet with lots of previously unseen photos, plus the full tape demo cover art.

Release is October 28, preorder at criticalmass.se.