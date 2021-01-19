GEMINI SYNDROME Premier "IDK" Music Video; Digital Single Available This Friday

Gemini Syndrome have just released the music video for their new track, "IDK", via Another Century. The track will be available to purchase and stream on Friday, January 22. Pre-add/save the track here, and watch the video below.

"'IDK' plays with the double entendre, 'I decay' and 'IDK' (I don't know) to illustrate the Voltaire quote, 'The more I read, the more I acquire, the more certain I am that I know nothing,'" states Gemini Syndrome vocalist Aaron Nordstromabout the newest release.

Gemini Syndrome drummer Brian Steele Medina adds, "'IDK' opens the door to the idea that we have to be willing to discard our old ideas and identity to give space for new ideas to grow and allow a more evolved identity to flourish. The last thing we want to do is to get stuck in old patterns of thought and behavior. This is an essential principal as we progress through the various degrees of the initiatory traditions."

Gemini Syndrome spent the better part of 2018-2019 writing the final instalment of their long planned three album trilogy. They retreated to drummer Brian Steele Medina's Las Vegas home studio, where they meticulously crafted song after song, relentlessly reworking and rearranging the musical arrangements until they were fully satisfied. After an exhaustive writing process, Gemini Syndrome relocated to Good Sounds Studio in Tempe AZ, where producer Matt Good would help realize the collection of songs.

Medina recalls, "We absolutely loved working with Matt and he completely understood where we wanted to take this album creatively and what it was going to take to bring the third chapter of this trilogy to light. Our actual collective blood, sweat and tears went into its creation."

"IDK" follows the release of "Reintegration" and is the band's first new music since the release of their sophomore album Memento Mori (2016), which hit #1 on Billboard Heatseakers Chart and spawned five singles: "Eternity", "Anonymous", "Alive Inside", "Sorry Not Sorry", and "Remember We Die". Stay tuned for more details about the band's forthcoming third album by following the band on socials.

Gemini Syndrome is:

Aaron Nordstrom (vocals, keyboards)

Brian Steele Medina (drums, programming)

Alessandro "AP" Paveri (bass)

Meegs Rascon (guitar)

Nicholas Paul Arnold (touring guitar)