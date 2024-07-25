GENE HOGLAN Finishes Recording Drums For New DARK ANGEL Album - "It's Coming!"; Video

California thrashers, Dark Angel, have begun recording their new album. In fact, drummer Gene Hoglan has finished recording his parts for the new record.

Hoglan shared the video below earlier today. In the clip, Gene says, "Hey, everybody. It's your big buddy Gene here, and I just wanna let you know that I just finished the drums to the new Dark Angel record. It's coming."

Dark Angel founding guitarist Jim Durkin, who was the last original member of the band, passed away on March 8, 2023. He had been sitting out Dark Angel shows due to personal matters since 2020.

Later in 2023, Dark Angel paid tribute to Durkin with shows in Los Angeles and New York, performing the 1986 album, Darkness Descends, in full.

Hoglan previously stated that the band's new album would serve as a tribute to Jim Durkin. Stay tuned for updates.