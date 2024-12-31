GENE HOGLAN Talks Keeping CHUCK SCHULDINER's Legacy Alive With DEATH TO ALL - "Chuck Was Our Friend, He Was Our Metal Brother... He Was Taken Too Early"; Video

Legendary drummer, Gene Hoglan, is featured in new interview with Rockum TV, where he discusses, among other topics, his participation in Death tribute act Death To All. He talks about keeping the legacy of Death founder and frontman Chuck Schuldiner alive with DTA.

Rockum TV issued the following introduction...

"In this interview, Gene shares insights into his incredible career, spanning iconic bands like Death, Death To All, Dethklok, Dark Angel, Testament, and his collaborations with composer Bear McCreary. Dive into the mind of "The Atomic Clock" as he discusses his journey through decades of extreme metal, his approach to drumming, and his contributions to some of the most influential records in the genre."

Asked what it means to him personally, and to the band, to keep Chuck's legacy alive through Death To All, Gene responds:

"Since we were able to create Death To All a dozen years ago... you know, Chuck's music... Chuck was our friend, he was our metal brother. He was taken too early, I mean, the man was 34 years old when he was taken from us. We're 56 now, a couple of us, and that is too young to be taken from the earth, so Chuck being gone and therefore kind of essentially not able to produce any more new music, because he was going down before he left this earth, so us being able to keep his musical legacy alive, the music of Death, getting to play Death's music for people, we hear it all the time.

"Some of the guys roughly in our age bracket are, like, 'I saw Death back in the day, my favourite band, I thought I would never get to see them ever again. And thank you guys for doing this.'

"And we also have a legion of young fans. The future of death metal, the future of Death or Death To All is in good hands because there are so many young folks out there going, 'I wasn't around when Death was doing their thing, so when you guys were doing your thing back in the day, I wasn't even born, but I'm a huge Death fan now. I've discovered them through', you know whichever album they discovered."

Check out the interview below:

(Photo - Alex Solca)