GENE SIMMONS Celebrates 73rd Birthday On Stage At KISS Show In Sydney (Video)

August 28, 2022, 24 minutes ago

news gene simmons kiss hard rock

On August 26th, KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons celebrated his 73rd birthday on stage during the band's show in Sydney, Australia. Simmons shared video of the occasion - which featured manager Doc McGhee presenting him with a cake - via Twitter. Fan-filmed video is also available.

Entertainment Earth has launched the pre-order for the new board game, KISS Tour, available in September.

Description: Tour with KISS! Kind of. Party on like a rock star with this awesome KISS Tour Game! Put on the best shows, collect tons of cash, and bring rock and mayhem everywhere you go on the KISS-themed game board. The first player to hold a concert in each city on this cross-country tour wins! Will you be that rock legend? With a round game board, 4 metal tour bus game pieces, authentic guitar picks, game play cards, and a die, this raucous board game rocks! 2 to 4 players. Ages 12 and up.

Pre-order here.



