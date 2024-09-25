GENE SIMMONS Delivers Morning Forecast For KTLA 5 - "You’ve Got The Most Beautiful City With The Best Weather On The Face Of The Planet"

Gene Simmons tried his hand at the 7-day forecast on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday morning (September 25).

Pushing Henry DiCarlo aside, the KISS frontman hollered “Good Morning L.A.!” while looking stoic in his black sunglasses.

“When you’re talking about the weather, just a reminder, you live in the lap of luxury. You’ve got the most beautiful city with the best weather on the face of the planet,” he explained

Simmons also advised KTLA viewers to leave the house and enjoy the sunshine, but before they do they have to “kiss somebody.”

“The mailman, your beautiful wife- kiss the dog, kiss life,” he continued.

Simmons recently sat down with therapist Kara Mayer Robinson, who shared the video below, writing, "It's quite a conversation. Consider this your fair warning."