GENE SIMMONS' Former Mansion Listed For $39 Million After Wild Top-To-Bottom Makeover; Before And After Photos Available

Realtor.com is reporting that the Beverly Hills, CA, mansion formerly owned by KISS frontman Gene Simmons is back on the market, and it’s completely unrecognizable from its glam-metal days.

Fans of the rock legend may recall that the one-of-a-kind abode was the setting for the singer’s reality TV show, “Gene Simmons Family Jewels,” which ran on the A&E network from 2006 until 2012.

Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed Simmons, purchased the property in 1986 for $1.3 million. They lived there for decades with their two children.

The couple renovated the property in 2000, according to property records. They updated and expanded the mansion into a European-style estate.

The villa had details like coffered ceilings, dark wood, heavy drapes, and ornate chandeliers when the listing came on the market four years ago.

After listing the property for $22 million in 2020, Simmons sold the sprawling villa in 2021 for $16 million, and a local developer gave it a major makeover.

