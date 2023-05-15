GENE SIMMONS Launches Production Company With Arclight Films Chairman GARY HAMILTON

KISS frontman Gene Simmons and Gary Hamilton, chairman of Arclight Films, have launched Simmons/Hamilton Prods. to develop, finance and produce feature films, reports Variety.

The standalone banner will produce 25 movies over an initial five-year period, with a focus on action, thriller and genre titles with global franchise potential.

The company is backed by a multi-billion dollar fund manager that is providing slate financing through a revolving finance facility. Arclight Films’ CFO Brian Beckmann was responsible for closing the slate funding deal. All films created under the new company - which was first discussed five years ago, and recently firmed up - will be produced by Simmons and Hamilton, both of whom are in Cannes for the festival. The focus is to build a feature film production company, targeting original theatrical product that can be developed into franchise properties.

The collaboration will merge Arclight Films’ expertise in the independent production, finance and sales space while leveraging Simmons’ relationships in the entertainment industry as the co-founder of KISS. The band has released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Arclight Films will handle worldwide sales for films produced by the new outfit.

