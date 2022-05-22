GENE SIMMONS On KISS Performing Their Last Song - "I’ll Be Crying Like A Baby Because What An Amazing Journey It Has Been"

In a recent interview with Classic Rock, KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons discussed the band's career, their current End Of The Road farewell tour, and his predictions of how he is going to feel when the band plays its final song.

Q: The last KISS album, Monster, was released ten years ago, and there won’t be another. Unless you have something to reveal now?

Simmons: "I do not. Not to say we don’t enjoy the creative process, but KISS is not a charity. Working your ass off to have somebody download or stream your music for free is not my idea of how things should be. When you don’t put a value on music, it doesn’t have value. So all that’s left for KISS is what’s happening now: The End Of The Road tour."

Q: How do you feel emotionally, knowing that one day soon KISS will walk off stage for the final time?

Simmons: "Quite honestly, I don’t really think about it much, because we really are having the best time ever. And we’re playing better than ever. But I know that at some point there’s going to be that last song that KISS will ever play on stage, and I know I’ll be crying like a baby and won’t be able to hold back the emotions, because what an amazing journey this has been."

Read the complete interview here.

On May 14th, KISS brought their End Of The Road farewell tour to XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, CT. Fan-filmed video of the soundcheck - featuring Simmons in a robe - can be seen below.

The setlist that night was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- Tommy Thayer guitar solo

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Psycho Circus"

- Eric Singer drum solo

"100,000 Years"

- Gene Simmons bass solo

"God Of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.