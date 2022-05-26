GENE SIMMONS On Life After KISS - "We Have Quite A Few Other Businesses, Which Has No Relation To Sticking My Tongue Out"

In a new interview with SPIN, KISS bassist/vocalist, Gene Simmons, talks about life after KISS, battling Covid, and what’s next for rock. Read a couple of excerpts from the chat below.

SPIN: Is next year be the last time that KISS will be on the road?

Gene Simmons: "Rightfully so, proudly so, gratefully so. If you have the self-respect, integrity, pride in what you do, you want to go out on top. And by the way, at 72, my hand doesn’t shake. I’m healthier than you are. Your life is about choices. I chose, because of my mother, never to get high except in a dentist’s chair. Never been drunk. At a toast, I’ll take a sip, [sticks tongue out] smells like paint remover to me. You’re never going to be cool drunk, never. The chick you’re trying to pick up, you will throw up on the new shoes she just bought. And if you drink enough, your schmekel won’t work."

SPIN: What are you going to do after KISS?

Simmons: "Well, we have Rock & Brews, which is becoming more successful – and quite a few other businesses, which has no relation to sticking my tongue out. And at some point, after the band stops touring, I may go out with the Gene Simmons Band. Did about 50 shows. It’s a lot of fun, a totally different experience. It’s like being in the Ramones or U2 or something. You put on sneakers and a T-shirt, and that’s all the work. So your heart doesn’t have to go, Boom, boom, boom, boom, like it’s going to thump out of your chest, like at KISS shows.

If you are a blues artist, you can do that until you’re in your mid-’80s, the way B.B. King did at 88. Are you kidding me? Me walking around on stage with dragon boots and all that, even past 75, I can’t imagine it. The physical wear and tear, your heart just is not going to be able to take it. I defy these guys half my age to get into my outfit, see how long you’ll last on stage."

Read more at SPIN.com.

To view the complete KISS tour schedule, head here.