GENE SIMMONS On Performing With His Solo Band - "I Literally Make More Money Per Gig Than I Did In KISS"

During a recent appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, which can be seen below, KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons was asked if he now only tours with his solo band. Gene replied:

"Yes. Gene Simmons Band already headlined — oh, goodness. We were in South America, São Paulo. We're going to Europe to headline festivals and other stuff, and just having a lot of fun. By the way, I designed a business model that is just semi-genius. I show up with my guitar pick. That's it. There's no manager, no roadies, no trucks, no equipment. Everything is provided by the promoter. The flights, the hotels, all the amplifiers, the drums, everything is rented locally. That's the promoter's cost, and whatever six-figure or more amount there is, I pocket. And I literally make more money per gig being Gene Simmons and the Gene Simmons Band than I did in KISS — not counting the ancillaries and all that — because you don't have a 60-man crew, three double deckers, private jet that's on call seven days a week and 20 to 24 tractor trailers."

In addition to Simmons on bass and vocals, the Gene Simmons Band includes guitarists Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Vince Neil) and Zach Throne (Corey Taylor), as well as drummer Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Billy Idol).

Upcoming Gene Simmons Band tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head here.

July

27 - Kuopiorock Festival - Kuopio, Finland

29 - Dalhalla Amphitheatre - Rattvik, Sweden

31 - Liseberg Amusement Park - Gothenburg, Sweden

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, Germany

4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland

6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands

11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy