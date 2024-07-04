GENE SIMMONS Performs VAN HALEN, LED ZEPPELIN, MOTÖRHEAD And KISS Songs In Wisconsin; Video

KISS legend, Gene Simmons, performed last night (July 3) at the new Rock & Brews restaurant at Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter in Wabeno, Wisconsin. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Simmons' setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Deuce" (KISS song)

"Shout It Out Loud" (KISS song)

"I Love It Loud" (KISS song)

"Are You Ready" (Gene Simmons song)

"Communication Breakdown" (Led Zeppelin cover) (with band intros)

"House Of Pain" (Van Halen cover) (Gene Simmons Demo Version - 1976)

"Parasite" (KISS song)

"Weapons Of Mass Destruction" (Gene Simmons song)

"War Machine" (KISS song)

"Ace Of Spades" (Motörhead cover)

"Calling Dr. Love" (KISS song)

"Cold Gin" (KISS song)

"Rock And Roll All Nite" (KISS song)

Upcoming Gene Simmons Band tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head here.

July

27 - Kuopiorock Festival - Kuopio, Finland

29 - Dalhalla Amphitheatre - Rattvik, Sweden

31 - Liseberg Amusement Park - Gothenburg, Sweden

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, Germany

4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland

6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands

11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy