GENE SIMMONS Says December Show In NYC "Will Be The Final KISS In Makeup Appearance"

KISS are set to play the final date on "The End Of The Road" tour on December 2 at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden.

Says Rolling Stone's Andy Greene: "It’s easy to be skeptical about this considering nearly every farewell tour in rock history has been bullshit, this is actually the second KISS goodbye tour, and this isn’t a band known for leaving money on the table, but Gene Simmons swears the finale is absolutely legit."

“My hand on the Bible,” Simmons tells Rolling Stone on the phone from a hotel room in Edmonton, Alberta, the morning after a show at Rogers Place. “And I should know because my people wrote that book. In fact, my people also wrote the follow-up book, the New Testament. And so I’ll say right here, right now, my hand on the Bible, it will be the final KISS-in-makeup appearance.”

Read the full interview with Gene Simmons at RollingStone.com.

KISS recently announced that their Madison Square Garden show will be streaming on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on PPV.com.

Event Description: KISS Live! America’s greatest rock band ends their legendary 50-year run with one FINAL epic concert! Your last chance ever to see these Gods of Rock - LIVE from Madison Square Garden on December 2 at 8 PM, ET.

Place your order, and get further details, at PPV.com. Watch a video trailer below: