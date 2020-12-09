GENE SIMMONS Talks EDDIE VAN HALEN's Influence On Guitar - "No One Since JIMI HENDRIX Had That Kind Of Impact"

Guesting on the Jeremy White Podcast, KISS icon Gene Simmons offered his thoughts on guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6th following a long battle with cancer.

Simmons: "When Eddie came along, nobody played like that, and I'm not even talking about the quality of the songs, or Dave's (Lee Roth) completely taking the frontman to the Nth level. The whole band - the musicianship, the songwriting - but when Edward would get in front of that stage and start tapping and stuff, which I'd never seen before - apparently it had been done by jazz musicians and everything - your jaw drops. Clearly, no one since (Jimi) Hendrix had that kind of impact."

Guitar Interactive Magazine has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"As part of our special feature on the history and legacy of Eddie Van Halen, Nick Jennison explores the incredible intricacies of EVH's elusive, and in many ways incomparable, guitar style in this awesome performance and lesson dedicated to Ed.

"The most impactful electric guitar player of the past 40 years - arguably filling even more column inches than even Hendrix. Van Halen was a one of a kind, a master of his art, but more than that he was an innovator."

Learn this track here.