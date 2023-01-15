Generation Z Prefer Short-Form Videos And Coupons

Generation Z is those born between 1997 and 2012, colloquially known as zoomers, which is the demographic group that follows Millennials and Generation Alpha. As the first population group to grow up exposed to the Internet and portable digital technology from their young period, members of Generation Z are also a member of "digital natives". Digital Natives are defined as a generation born after 1980 who have spent their lives surrounded by technology, social media, mobile devices, computers, and the Internet. At this point, digital Natives include Gen Z, millennials, and Gen Zero.

Gen Z is more interested in the visual stimulation

Generation Z is deeply influenced by the Internet and intelligent communication devices. They are accustomed to using videos and pictures to obtain information and communicate with each other in the form of videos and texts. While generation X prefers to communicate via text or voice on the web. Different people like different kinds of social media. Generation Z prefers social platforms that provide a quick visual experience, such as Tiktok and Instagram. And Gen Xers like to text on Facebook and Twitter.

Text as a means of conveying information is no longer sufficient for Generation Z. At the beginning of social media, it only needed to provide an open communication platform to attract users to share personalized information. People can know the real life of friends, family members, and celebrities on social media. However, more attractive pictures and videos are preferred by young Gen Z.

The rapid growth of the Internet created the way Gen Z receives information

People are used to looking at pictures and texts on social media, but that's not enough. Gen Z, in particular, is looking for visual stimulation. With the enrichment of social media functions and the improvement of network speed, people can use mobile phones to make video calls anytime and anywhere, which gives rise to video social software like TikTok. TikTok's short videos are different from those that are longer than three minutes. It can convey more engaging, intuitive, and fast information, allowing users to get to the news, people of interest, or the gist of a story in seconds.

In just a few seconds, you can see natural beauty thousands of miles away, an emergency happening on the street, the process of cross-dressing and makeup, and how food is prepared. This fits in well with Gen Z's short attention span, which has been shaped by digital devices. Millennials have an average attention span of 12 seconds, while Gen Z drops to a staggering 8 seconds. The 15-second short-form videos are bound to become the darling of young people. Users can discover more videos quickly and flexibly, depending on their preferences. This format fits their lifestyle and social media habits better than short text messages.

Flash: Short videos are addictive

And short videos can be addictive. TikTok will play a video on a loop until you refresh to the next video, and people will watch a short video over and over again looking for the scene that just flashed by. With the extension of usage time, short video software can accurately grasp users' preferences and accurately recommend what they like, which increases user retention rate and makes people unable to get rid of a short video. Advertisers and business owners take advantage of this feature in their marketing.

The use of short videos in commodity advertising is a major breakthrough in advertising. To keep users engaged, short videos are becoming more and more interesting, visually impactful, and original. Short videos allow people to learn about commercial products while having fun watching. In the past, people always hated seeing advertisements, even if they are only ten seconds long.

Why is Gen Z more receptive to short videos: authenticity + Variety

Ordinary users post a short video to show how they feel about using a product and how they use it to convince people who watch the video. Different people have different reasons for using a certain product. Makeup artists, fitness enthusiasts, housewives, car commuters, students, and other diverse demographics can interpret the use scene of a product from their perspective so that the same demographics can accurately find the reason to add the product to their shopping cart.

Gen Z is more active than the rest of the population in finding new brands on social media. According to a survey by Smartly.io, 82% of Gen Z consumers use social media as a way to find new brands, compared to 57% of general consumers. They like diversity and are more active on multiple social platforms than other age demographics.

Short videos promote Gen Z to buy online and search for coupon code

Gen Z has been familiar with the Internet and used to collect information on the Internet since childhood. They can find what they want through various channels, and their ability and initiative in this aspect are stronger than their parent's. In short, their ability and need to collect and process information are greater than those of previous generations. Short videos are exactly what they need.

When Gen Z starts to think about buying a product after watching a short video, they usually search the product information on the online shopping platform first to learn the product specifications and price, as well as the freight and after-sales information. They sift through the information to find out what they care about most. As long as there is a point that meets their most important needs, the price may not be their first concern. The authenticity of the short videos helps them determine the potential use and emotional value of a product, not just its specifications.

Of course, the price may not be a priority for Gen Z, but their vast information-processing power won't go to waste. Just as they gather information about products, they actively search the web for tips on how to save money. More and more Gen Z is using coupons before they go shopping. They search coupon sites like CouponBirds for valid and verified coupons that can help them save money and spend it better.

The information era has shaped Gen Z's behavior. Although short videos do occupy a lot of young people's time, distract their attention and affect people's social interaction in the real world. But the growth of short videos is an inexorable trend, and it has many more benefits.

Ordinary people can use short videos to start businesses at a low cost. Products can be sold and made profitable through short videos, and consumers can find products that meet their needs faster. The rapid dissemination and dynamic presentation of short videos make information more transparent. The flow of information and resources also stimulates innovation and economic growth. Therefore, it is foreseeable that the short video will usher in continued development and prosperity.