GENGHIS TRON Share New Song "Ritual Circle"; Audio

Genghis Tron are streaming the new song "Ritual Circle", from their upcoming Dream Weapon full-length. Listen below.

Founding member Hamilton Jordan comments: "When writing and recording this album, one of our aims was to create a deep sonic world the listener can really get lost in. 'Ritual Circle' embodies that for me - it still takes me to another place whenever I listen. Find some headphones, turn it up, and zone out!"

The band’s first new studio outing in over a decade, Genghis Tron’s Hamilton Jordan and Michael Sochynsky are now joined by two new collaborators: vocalist Tony Wolski and Sumac/Baptists drummer Nick Yacyshyn.

Together, the lineup perfects the unique mix of extreme rock and electronic music Genghis Tron has pioneered over their storied career. A melding of hypnotic rhythms and densely layered synth soundscapes, Dream Weapon was recorded and produced alongside long-time collaborator Kurt Ballou at God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts, with additional production and engineering by Ben Chisolm (Chelsea Wolfe) JJ Heath (Rain City Recorders) and was mastered by Heba Kadry.

Dream Weapon is out March 26 on CD/LP/Digital. Physical pre-orders via Relapse.com are available here. Digital Downloads/Streaming are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Exit Perfect Mind"

"Pyrocene

"Dream Weapon"

"Desert Stairs"

"Alone In The Heart Of The Light"

"Ritual Circle"

"Single Black Point"

"Great Mother"

"Dream Weapon" video:

(Photo - Trevor Naud)