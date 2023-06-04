GEOFF TATE "Almost Finished" Writing His Autobiography

"I've been working on an autobiography for quite a few years here, and I'm almost finished with it," says former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate, during a recent interview with Tony González of Spain's Made In Metal, which can be viewed below.

"It's a lot of work to be a book writer, I find. It's different with songs. For example, you might spend one month per song — writing the music and writing the lyrics — and then it's finished. But books can take years to write. Every chapter has to be so in-depth. It depends on what kind of book. In my case, writing an autobiography is a little easier because I know my subject very well," laughs Tate. "And I've been a journaler for years — I've always kept a diary and a journal — so I have a lot of source material to reference. Like where I was on a certain date, what happened, roughly. So I have a lot of ability to go back and read what I lived."

In live news, Tate has announced US dates for his "Big Rock Show Hits" tour. The trek will launch on September 1st at Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL, and runs through October 8th at Rock The Locks Music Festival in Umatilla, OR. Confirmed shows are as listed:

September

1 - Edwardsville, IL - Wildey Theatre

2 - Watseka, IL - Watseka Theatre

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

6 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre

7 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre

8 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

9 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

10 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

12 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

13 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

14 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater

15 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

16 - Providence, RI - The Met

17 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

19 - Homer, NY - Center for The Arts

20 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

22 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s

24 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage

26 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

27 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

28 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

29 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club

October

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

3 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

5 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

6 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club

7 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

8 - Umatilla, OR - Rock The Locks Music Festival