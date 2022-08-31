GEOFF TATE Gets Emotional At First Ever Performance Of QUEENSRŸCHE's Promised Land Album

A visibly emotional Geoff Tate performed Queensrÿche’s Promised Land album in its entirety for the first time ever, in Belfast on Sunday night (August 28). Taking place at the intimate Limelight 2 venue in the Northern Ireland city, Tate broke down a number of times during the performance of the 1994 set.

Taking to the stage, and following the atmospherics of the original with intro "9:28 a.m.", "I Am I" kicked of what would be a very special evening for both the audience, and the man whose name adorned the backdrop. With a spectacularly on-point band behind him, Tate arrived to a hero’s welcome, attacking the Promised Land material - which veers in mood, scope, and dynamics - with a renewed vigour.

Following sharply with underrated gem "Damaged", it was clear, even from this early stage that the singer was in fiercely impressive form. "Out of Mind", which faithful to the original releases running order followed, brought with it the first real revelation of the evening. Not performed by he nor his former band for almost three decades, Tate confessed; “I've not done it since ’95”, before introducing the track as; “a song about mental illness that seems to fit exactly in this day and age.”

Despite being written solely by guitarist Chris DeGarmo about his strained relationship with his father who died during the Promised Land sessions, it was during "Bridge" that the singer first became emotional, breaking down as the emotive song unfolded. Visibly weeping, clutching a handkerchief, and caught up in the moment, he confessed; “I was being interviewed earlier today was asked about what it feels like to perform the Promised Land album. I had a clever answer prepared, but I can’t think of what that is right now”. Fighting back the tears he continued; “I just know that I’m very happy to be here tonight."

Staying faithful to the album’s running order, the epic title track followed, which saw Geoff don his saxophone and take on an extended solo.

Reaching the second half, the albums deeper cuts continued, including the off-kilter "Disconnected", the dark "Lady Jane" and progressive "My Global Mind".

Deviating marginally, Last Action Hero soundtrack cut "Real World" (recorded during the same period in the mid-nineties) saw the singer reminisce about the song’s recording with composer Michael Kamen.

Closing the first set with the stripped down piano an vocals of "Someone Else?", the singer once more was reduced to tears, as the stirringly-emotional refrain of “Here I stand at the crossroads edge / Afraid to reach out for eternity” rang out across the venue.

