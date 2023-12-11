GEOFF TATE - Live Report And Video Interview From Operation: Mindcrime 35th Anniversary Show In Helsinki Available

Former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate played at On The Rocks in Helsinki, Finland on November 30th celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the Operation: Mindcrime album. Chaoszine was there to make a live report and a short interview with Tate. Check it out below.

Tate and former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg will be touring The United States together next year. The pair has announced 16 shows together, kicking off in Clearwater, FL on February 26th, 2024 at the Capitol Theater. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 11th at 10:00 am local time. The confirmed routing is as listed:

February

26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

27 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

28 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

29 - Daytona, FL - Peabody Auditorium

March

1 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

2 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

3 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

5 - Nashville, TN - Country Music Hall Of Fame

7 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

8 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

9 - Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre

12 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

13 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

14 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

15 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre