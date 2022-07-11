GEOFF TATE - Spend A Week In Montana Next Summer With Former QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman

"Who wants to spend a week in Montana with me next summer?," asks original Queensrÿche frontman, Geoff Tate. "We’ll check out ghost towns and swim in an alpine lake. We’ll do some recording so bring your voices or guitars if you play. To join me click this link for more info."

Tate's Ghost Towns And Guitars - 2023 will include:

Day 1 - Sunday - July 16th, 2023: Arrive in Montana and settle into your historic lodgings. Go to the local brewery and enjoy the evening having a few pints with Geoff while listening to live music. Can we talk Geoff into getting up and doing a few songs?? Stamp your local Montana Brewery/distillery passport.

Day 2 - Monday - July 17th, 2023: Get up in the morning and tour a local distillery. Learn how they distill several different spirits and watch Geoff and Kieran make up some new cocktails for you to try. Goto a local restaurant and try some Montana gourmet. Finally, finish the night with a campfire complete with guitar playing and sing along with Geoff and the band.

Day 3 - Tuesday - July 18th, 2023: Hike to a pristine mountain lake and jump in!! It’s hot outside, but that water comes straight off the snow melt!! Change for the evening and visit another Montana distillery and have dinner in a classic Montana Steakhouse.

Day 4 - Wednesday - July 19th, 2023: Drive to Flathead Lake, stopping at the Old Jesuit Mission at the foot of the Mission Mountains. Next, take a party boat with Geoff and the band around the lake and do some shopping in a artists town later for some souvenirs.

Day 5 - Thursday - July 20th, 2023: Geoff will take everyone out to visit Big Hole National Battlefield which was created to honor the 90 Nez Perce indians who fought and died in August of 1877. Next we will continue a day of history by visiting an incredibly well preserved, true old west ghost town. This ghost town was the site of Montana’s first major gold discovery in 1862. We will then come home to have another campfire and a chilly dinner.

Day 6 - Friday - July 21st, 2023: Go to see some raptors and hear from a wildlife rehabilitation expert. Next we embark on a day of horseback riding and other activities. You can choose to learn to do some roping and or some fly fishing. Or, secondly you could try your hand at western line dancing and marvel at what an amazing dancer Geoff’s drummer Danny is! Finally we have dinner and music to finish off the evening.

Day 7 - Saturday - July 22nd, 2023: Check out the local farmer’s market and taste some of the treats from the local restaurants. Shop for those one of a kind artisan items for a keepsake reminder of your trip. Next, return to the band’s lodge and record a song with the band. If you play guitar, you are welcome to bring yours along and have a chance to add some of your playing to the song as well.

Day 8 - Sunday - July 23rd, 2023: Rides back to the airport to head home after your wild west adventure.