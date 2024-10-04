GEORGE KOLLIAS Celebrates 20 Years With NILE - "If Someone Told Me About This Journey I Wouldn’t Believe It"

George Kollias, drummer for American death metal icons Nile, is celebrating 20 years with the band today.

George shared the social media post below, writing: "Today is a very special day for me, marking my 20 YEARS behind Nile Drumkit. 20 fucking years... wow.

"When I first flew to the US to join Nile, I knew I was going to stay, but if someone told me about this journey I wouldn’t believe it. Great times, difficult times, going through pain, injuries, success and joy, creating some of the best Metal out there and we’re still here serving this genre without any fucking shortcuts. I’m pretty proud actually, very proud!

"Big thanks to all of you for supporting what i do all these years, as well to all current and ex members that together we achieved our dream and helped Nile to get to new levels. Most of all, thanks to Karl Sanders for making that phone call back in July 2004... and look what you have done Karl! 😂😂😂

"Also a huge thank you to all my Drum companies for their tremendous support through the years and for trusting me playing the best gear out there!

"THANK YOU ALL!"

Nile are also celebrating George today, writing in their post, "It's George's 20 year milestone in Nile! 20 years of Metal - Blood, sweat, and tears - 7 killer Nile albums, uncountable tours, and constantly raising the bar in metal drumming. Cheers George!"

Nile unleashed their 10th album, The Underworld Awaits Us All, back in August 23 via Napalm Records.

Once again produced and recorded at Karl Sanders’ own Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, the band returned to Vile Nilotic Rites engineer Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, Dying Fetus, Whitechapel) for mixing and mastering.

The Underworld Awaits Us All’s mind-bending art was once again envisioned and created by Michał 'Xaay' Loranc, with reference to the cycle of life and judgment at its end.

Order the album here.

The Underworld Awaits Us All tracklisting:

"Stelae of Vultures

"Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes"

"To Strike With Secret Fang"

"Naqada II Enter The Golden Age"

"The Pentagrammathion Of Nephren-Ka"

"Overlords Of The Black Earth"

"Under The Curse Of The One God"

"Doctrine Of Last Things"

"True Gods Of The Desert"

"The Underworld Awaits Us All"

"Lament For The Destruction Of Time"

"Under The Curse Of The One God" lyric video:

"To Strike with Secret Fang" lyric video:

"Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake" video:

Nile have tour dates lined up in Japan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand this year. Nile also recently announced their upcoming 2025 US co-headline tour with death metal greats Six Feet Under, featuring support from Psycroptic and Embryonic Autopsy. Visit nile-official.com for more information on all dates.

Japan Tour 2024:

October

8 - Tokyo, Japan - Space Odd

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Space Odd

10 - Osaka, Japan - Varon

Nile in Bangkok:

October

12 - Bangkok, Thailand - Mr. Fox Live House

Nile Australia & New Zealand Tour 2024:

October

15 - Perth, Australia - Milk Bar / Civic Hotel

16 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

17 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

18 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

19 - Hobart, Australia - Uni Bar

20 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

22 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy

Revenge Of The Underworld Tour with Six Feet Under:

January

7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

8 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

14 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

15 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Underground

19 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

20 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

24 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

25 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

29 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

31 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

February

1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

4 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

6 - Las Vegas, CA - Sinwave

7 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Roseville

10 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

13 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

14 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

18 - Farmington, NM - Lauter Haus

20 - Dallas, TX - Haltom Theater

21 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Nile is:

Karl Sanders - Guitar, Vocals, Keyboards

George Kollias - Drums

Brian Kingsland - Guitar, Vocals

Zach Jeter - Guitar, Vocals

Dan Vadim Von - Bass