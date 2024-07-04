GEORGE LYNCH Demos ESP Guitars' LTD GL Desert Eagle; Video

ESP Guitars has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"George Lynch, the legendary hard rock/metal guitarist who has been part of the ESP artist family since the 1980s, is here to go over the fine details of his latest LTD Signature Series guitar, the GL Desert Eagle.

"The guitar is a re-imagining of his famous Kamikaze model, and features an alder body and maple neck with bolt-on construction at 25.5” scale. Other features include George’s original U-shaped neck, a Macassar ebony fingerboard with 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a Floyd Rose 1000 SE double-locking tremolo with stainless steel screws, a special low-friction volume pot, and a special pickup combination that includes a Seymour Duncan '78 pickup in the bridge and an ESP LS-120 single-coil in the neck position.

"This guitar is also available in a handcrafted version built one at a time by the ESP Custom Shop in Japan with the ESP GL Desert Eagle."