GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON Streaming Cover Of DURAN DURAN's "Ordinary World" From Upcoming Heavy Hitters Album

Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc., will release Heavy Hitters, the new album from George Lynch & Jeff Pilson, on December 18. You can pre-order the album here.

Guitar-shredding virtuoso Lynch re-teams with former Dokken bandmate Pilson for a set of new studio recordings that turn pop music classics into powerful metal anthems. The album features jaw-dropping renditions of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, Prince’s “Kiss”, OneRepublic’s “Apologize”, Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth”, Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” and more.

Listen to their take on "Ordinary World" below.

Tracklisting:

"One Of Us" (Joan Osbourne)

"You Got The Love" (Rufus & Chaka Khan)

"I Feel The Earth" (Carole King)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran)

"Music" (Madonna)

"Apologize" (OneRepublic)

"Nowhere To Run" (Martha & The Vandellas)

"Kiss" (Prince)

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)

"Champagne Supernova" (Oasis)

"Lucille" (Little Richard - Bonus track)

"Ordinary World":