GEORGE LYNCH Joins STEPHEN PEARCY For Performance Of RATT Classic "Round And Round"; Video

George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob) joined Stephen Pearcy on stage during Pearcy's show at the Bay City Fireworks Festival in Bay City, MI on July 5 for a performance of the Ratt hit, "Round And Round".

Pearcy shared the video below, writing, "After a sudden thunderstorm during the George Lynch set, the Bay City Fireworks Festival was ready to cancel headliner & birthday boy Stephen Pearcy due to safety concerns. Flash floods and torrential downpour blew through the Festival for aproximately 1 hour. Then suddenly, the clouds cleared just in time for Stephen's 8pm set, and what started as an almost canceled show ended up being an 80's reunion for 2 of the eras' biggest names. The Stephen Pearcy Birthday Bash and The Bay City Fireworks Festival ended its 2-day event with a Bang and a Night to Remember for 80's fans everywhere!"

More fan-filmed footage of the performance can be viewed below: