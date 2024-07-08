GEORGE LYNCH Joins STEPHEN PEARCY For Performance Of RATT Classic "Round And Round"; Video
July 8, 2024, 16 minutes ago
George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob) joined Stephen Pearcy on stage during Pearcy's show at the Bay City Fireworks Festival in Bay City, MI on July 5 for a performance of the Ratt hit, "Round And Round".
Pearcy shared the video below, writing, "After a sudden thunderstorm during the George Lynch set, the Bay City Fireworks Festival was ready to cancel headliner & birthday boy Stephen Pearcy due to safety concerns. Flash floods and torrential downpour blew through the Festival for aproximately 1 hour. Then suddenly, the clouds cleared just in time for Stephen's 8pm set, and what started as an almost canceled show ended up being an 80's reunion for 2 of the eras' biggest names. The Stephen Pearcy Birthday Bash and The Bay City Fireworks Festival ended its 2-day event with a Bang and a Night to Remember for 80's fans everywhere!"
More fan-filmed footage of the performance can be viewed below: