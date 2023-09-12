GEORGE LYNCH Takes You Behind The Scenes On Creation Of Guitars At The End Of The World Album; Video

Guitar legend George Lynch released his sophomore instrumental album, Guitars At The End Of The World, via Rat Pak Records on September 8. Lynch takes you behind the creation of the album with this new video:

Guitars At The End Of The World is the follow-up to Lynch's 2021 opus, Seamless, which fans of the shred-master embraced with open arms. Guitars At The End Of The World features pro drumming legend Curt “Kirkee B.” Bisquera, who has worked with such greats as Elton John, Mick Jagger and Tom Petty, and also features renowned bassist Tony Franklin, who is known for his work with The Firm, Jimmy Page and Kenny Wayne Sheperd. Also appearing is Lynch Mob drummer Jimmy D’Anda on the track “The Crucible".

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Knowing"

"Psycho Beta"

"The Crucible"

"The Passage"

"Borracho Boogie Delux"

"Shadow Of The Needle"

"The Wolf"

"Serpentarium"

"The Ritual"

"Contraflow"

Bonus tracks (CD & digital versions only):

"Tone Bender"

"Brilliant Lion From The Second Mountain"

"Bitches Be Trippin'"

"Borracho Boogie Delux":