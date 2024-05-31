Germany's COMMANDER Return With New Album In June; Official Lyric Video For First Single "Angstridden" Streaming

After their 2018 album, Fatalis, the South German death metal veterans Commander, who have been around since 1999, are releasing a new heavyweight album on June 27th vuia MDD Records. The band's fourth album, Angstridden, once again impresses with a rough and brutal death metal framework, whereby the band increasingly emphasizes its roots in the more extreme styles.

Recorded and produced in the Sick Of Sound Studio under the direction of Michael Kraxenberger, the Bavarians let it rip on Angstridden and deliver the highlight of their musical works to date.

Tracklist:

"Dawn Of Fear"

"Angstridden"

"Astrayed"

"Deviate From Our Vision"

"Not My War"

"Worlds Upon Worlds"

"Scaremongers"

"Scorched Earth"

"Vanity Is The Death Of Decency"

"No Compulsion To Live"

Photo by Severin Schweiger