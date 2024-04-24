Germany's FACTORY OF ART Release "Blessing In Disguise" Single And Video

Leipzig, Germany formation, Factory Of Art, presents the new song, "Blessing In Disguise", today. The track comes from the upcoming album, Back To Life, which will be released on June 7.

The video was recorded at the Krystallpalast Variéte Leipzig and produced by Christian Dageförde. The band is supported on this song by the vocal ensemble Armacord. Stream the song here, and find the video below.

Singer Petri says about "Blessing In Disguise": Fragments of this song are probably 25 years old and were a factory demo for a video game. That was a good foundation and a kickstart. The first song we tackled. The verse text came from a guest singer at the time and I wrote the chorus text and the third verse. Amarcord have refined the whole thing even further. The song is metaphorically about drug abuse.

After a long break, which was more than filled with Factory Under Cover, Factory Of Art are now making an impressive return. The new album Back To Life will be released on June 7. The group will also show off their absolute strengths with a new lineup. Let's look forward to artfully arranged and timeless rhythms and meaningful lyrics that will stay in your ear for a long time.

Back To Life was produced by the band themselves, with mixing and mastering done by Danish producer Jacob Hansen. The new work, produced by Factory Of Art at LoschHouse Studio and mixed and mastered by Danish producer Jacob Hansen, clearly shows that the band is a force to be reckoned with. Here it becomes clear that the unique style of the metallic “art factory” in its new guise is even stronger than ever before.

Pre-order the new album here.

Back To Life tracklisting:

"Abysses"

"Burning Wings"

"Blessing In Disguise"

"Silent Room"

"Walking To The Place I Love"

"Face Behind The Mask"

"Decadence"

"The Truth"

"Behind The Lights"

"Back To The Life"

"Blessing In Disguise" video:

Factory Of Art are:

Vocals - Jens "Petri" Petrat

Guitar - Thoralf Schulze

Keyboards - Gunter Christian

Bass - Ronald "Ron" Losch

Drums - Ralph Marcel "Ralle" Dietrich