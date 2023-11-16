Germany's HIRAES To Release Dormant Album In January; "Through The Storm" Music Video Posted

German-based melodic death metal formation Hiraes - featuring former members of Dawn Of Disease and Critical Mess - will furiously kick off the new year with the release of their sophomore studio album, entitled Dormant, due out January 26 via Napalm Records.

Wasting no time, Hiraes have just unveiled the first single from Dormant - thunderous album opener “Through The Storm”. The track offers a glimpse into the variety of elements on the album, including powerful and varied drumming, poignant and melancholic melodies, infectious choruses, and breathtaking soundscapes – all complimented by Britta's versatile vocals.

The band comments about the track and video: “In a way, the video is a continuation of our first single, ‘Under Fire’, from the last album. It’s dedicated to a storm and its indomitable energy. Experience this debut single and join us as we navigate ‘Through The Storm’ together!“

The band adds: “We are far beyond proud to present our second album Dormant to you! The album will grab you with its intensity from the first second on and won't let you go. We invested a lot of energy, dedication and passion to create this monumental and melancholic piece of melodic death metal. Having played countless shows over the last two years, Dormant captures the energy of Hiraes’ live performances and places the songs right between heart and gut. Once again, none other than the talented staff of Fascination Street Studios under the direction of Jens Bogren are responsible for the refinement of our sound. We are so much looking forward to unleashing Dormant upon all those metalheads out there!“

Watch the official video for “Through The Storm” below.

Compared to their lauded 2021 debut, Solitary, it's immediately evident that Hiraes did not only grow within their sound due to countless live appearances, but have invested more time and energy into developing their sophisticated songwriting and production, leaning further into their own unique sound profile. Due to the use of varying keys and sonic elements, Dormant is undoubtedly fresh without sacrificing the nuances that caused their first album to connect so successfully with fans.

With their very first offering, Hiraes already created an exciting new melodic death metal emergence, built upon a brutalized vocal attack, intense melodies and aggressive guitars. On Dormant, Hiraes flexes their own trademarks in an intensified way, ranging from versatile drumming, catchy riffs and hymn-like melodies to enthralling soundscapes and the impressive vocal onslaught of singer Britta Görtz. Dormant is a stirring, intense and dynamic death metal affair that is both heavily brutal and dark, yet full of melodic melancholy.

Set to be released on January 26, Dormant will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digisleeve (6page)

- 1 LP Gatefold solid royal blue

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Dormant tracklisting:

"Through The Storm"

"We Owe No One"

"Undercurrent"

"Chance To Fail"

"About Lies"

"Come Alive"

"Ocean Child"

"Nightflight"

"Red Soil"

"Dormant"

"Through The Storm" video:

Hiraes are:

Britta Görtz - vocals

Lukas Kerk - guitars

Oliver Kirchner - guitars

Christian Wösten - bass

Mathias Blässe - drums

(Photo - Lisa Ulferts)