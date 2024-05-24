Germany's IMPACT APPROVED To Unleash New Album In June; "Pigslaughter" Lyric Video Streaming

German melodic death metal maniacs, Impact Approved, unleash a face-melting lyric video for "Pigslaughter", a brutal banger off their upcoming album, Way Of The Warrior, dropping June 14th, 2024 via Wormholedeath.

"Pigslaughter" is an anthem for the disenfranchised, a sonic rebellion urging listeners to shed the shackles of conformity and embrace authenticity.

Born in 2019, Impact Approved quickly carved their niche in the melodic death metal scene. Philipp (vocals) and Uwe (guitars, drums) laid the groundwork, joined by Maurice (bass) in 2020 and Armin (guitar) shortly after. After the critically acclaimed release of Into The Fray in 2021, the band toured alongside heavyweights like Heaven Shall Burn in 2022. With the departure of Armin, Matthias "Matze", Büsing steped in to complete the live lineup, ready to unleash the fury of Way Of The Warrior on audiences worldwide.