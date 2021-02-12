Germany's MOTORJESUS Release "Hellbreaker" Video

Germany's Motorjesus play a high-octane mixture of classic heavy metal and dirty hard rock, with a tour history that includes supporting Motörhead, Anthrax, Prong and many more. Their last studio album, Race To Resurrection, hit the German Album Charts at #42 which was their highest position in Germany's Media Control Charts to date.

They have released the title track from their upcoming album Hellbreaker, which is due to be released on April 9 via AFM Records. Check out the video below.

Tracklisting:

“Drive Through Fire”

“Battlezone”

“Hellbreaker”

“Beyond The Grave”

“Dead Rising”

“Car Wars”

“Firebreather”

“Lawgiver”

“Black Hole Overload”

“Back To The Bullet”

"Hellbreaker" video:

"Dead Rising" lyric video:

