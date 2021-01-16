Germany's MOTORJESUS Release New "Dead Rising" Single / Lyric Video; New Album Due In April 2021

Germany's Motorjesus play a high-octane mixture of classic heavy metal and dirty hard rock, with a tour history that includes supporting Motörhead, Anthrax, Prong and many more. Their last studio album, Race To Resurrection, hit the German Album Charts at #42 which was their highest position in Germany's Media Control Charts to date.

They have released a new single, "Dead Rising", taken from their upcoming album Hellbreaker, which is due to be released on April 9th via AFM Records. Check out the official lyric video below.

Check out the official Motorjesus Facebook page here for information and updates.