Germany's SCULFORGE Confirm Release Date For New Album; Tour Schedule Updated
January 18, 2025, 52 minutes ago
With their debut, Intergalactic Battle Tunes, German power metallers Sculforge were one of the most exciting new releases of 2023 and have impressively underpinned this status with several singles over the past year. For all fans of the quartet, it is good news that the intergalactic journey and the sci-fi concept continues.
On March 20th, the new album Cosmic Crusade Chronicles ...Stories From The... Errr... Nevermind! will be released. Look forward to 11 new tracks between power and thrash, metal anthems and blast beats, universal abysses, and madness. The band will also be performing live on a release tour.
Order the album via MDD Records here.
Tour dates:
March
15 - R'n'P - Wiesloch, Germany
April
10 - Café Central - Weinheim, Germany
11 - Elfer - Frankfurt, Germany
12 - Reset - Berlin, Germany
14 - Goldgrube - Kassel, Germany
After a small line-up change, Sculforge returned late last year with a new single and video entitled "The Journey". The track is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms, and at the same time in the form of a brand new video clip, which can be viewed below.