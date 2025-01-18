Germany's SCULFORGE Confirm Release Date For New Album; Tour Schedule Updated

With their debut, Intergalactic Battle Tunes, German power metallers Sculforge were one of the most exciting new releases of 2023 and have impressively underpinned this status with several singles over the past year. For all fans of the quartet, it is good news that the intergalactic journey and the sci-fi concept continues.

On March 20th, the new album Cosmic Crusade Chronicles ...Stories From The... Errr... Nevermind! will be released. Look forward to 11 new tracks between power and thrash, metal anthems and blast beats, universal abysses, and madness. The band will also be performing live on a release tour.

Order the album via MDD Records here.

Tour dates:

March

15 - R'n'P - Wiesloch, Germany

April

10 - Café Central - Weinheim, Germany

11 - Elfer - Frankfurt, Germany

12 - Reset - Berlin, Germany

14 - Goldgrube - Kassel, Germany

After a small line-up change, Sculforge returned late last year with a new single and video entitled "The Journey". The track is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms, and at the same time in the form of a brand new video clip, which can be viewed below.